KUALA LUMPUR: A soldier from the 18th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (18 RAMD Para) sustained minor injuries after colliding with a motorcycle ridden by a civilian during a free-fall training exercise at Terendak Camp in Melaka on Saturday.

The Army Headquarters (TDM) confirmed the incident involving Corporal Mohd Zahier Zainol Abidin, 29, who was the sixth parachutist in the third sortie of the Eagle Swift Exercise Series 1/2025, which took place at the Landing Zone (ZG) Airstrip within the camp.

“During the final approach towards the ZG, a shift in wind direction forced him to stray from the designated landing path, requiring him to land in a nearby area. While landing, he accidentally collided with a motorcycle ridden by a civilian at the scene,“ TDM said in a statement today.

Following the incident, the ZG recovery team acted quickly, assessing both parties involved and confirming that the motorcyclist was unharmed before leaving the scene.

Mohd Zahier was taken to the 94th Armed Forces Hospital at Terendak Camp for further examination, where it was confirmed that he sustained only minor injuries, said TDM.

The TDM urged the public not to speculate about the incident until investigations are completed.

Since this morning, a video has gone viral on TikTok showing uniformed military personnel having a tense moment while attempting to control their landing during a parachute descent near a mosque before colliding with a motorcycle ridden by a civilian. The clip has garnered widespread attention and generated numerous comments on social media.