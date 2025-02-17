SEOUL: The chief executive officer of Jeju Air Co., Kim E-bae, has undergone police questioning regarding the deadly December crash of the company’s passenger jet, which claimed 179 lives, officials said on Monday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the Jeonnam Provincial Police recently questioned Kim as a witness over the crash at Muan International Airport in the southwestern county of Muan on Dec 29. Of the total 181 people on board, only two survived.

Police are said to have focused their questioning on the operations and safety management of the aircraft involved in the crash, with Kim reportedly stating there had been no issues regarding the safety, maintenance, and operations of the jet.

The police have summoned various officials from the budget carrier, the airport, the transport ministry, and relevant agencies to investigate the exact cause of the accident.

Investigators are currently focusing their investigation on the airport’s localiser, a navigation aid that the aircraft collided with during the crash.

The Boeing 737-800 jet from Bangkok erupted into flames after crashing into the structure that assists aircraft navigation as it overshot the runway during an emergency belly landing at the airport.