KUALA LUMPUR: The agreement reached between Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) was a key topic among Sarawak MPs during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Several MPs expressed gratitude to the federal government, describing the move as a step towards strengthening Malaysia’s oil and gas industry.

Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS-Batang Sadong) said the agreement is crucial to ensuring that Sarawak’s petroleum industry operates in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) while recognising Petros’ role under the Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2015.

“In the spirit of federalism, we must acknowledge that Sarawak’s economic progress benefits not just the state but the entire country,“ she said.

Similarly, Datuk Anyi Ngau (GPS-Baram) praised both the federal and Sarawak state governments for reaching the agreement and hoped it would be implemented soon.

He said the agreement would strengthen Sarawak’s economy and benefit the people.

Chong Chieng Jen (PH-Stampin) suggested that Sarawak representatives be given at least a 30 per cent stake in Petronas and a corresponding presence on its board to ensure stronger cooperation between the two parties.

Earlier, during the briefing session, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government values the aspiration of Sarawak, which intends to venture into the state’s oil industry.

This aspiration is reflected through the Gas Distribution Ordinance (DGO) 2016 (Amendment), which will come into effect on March 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, Datuk Abdul Khalib Abdullah (PN-Rompin) stressed the need for Malaysia to increase its use of renewable energy, particularly solar power, to ensure long-term sustainability.

He pointed out that Malaysia has strong solar energy potential due to its location along the equator, receiving an average solar radiation of 1,571 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per square metre per year.

As of May last year, solar power contributed 3.65 gigawatts to Malaysia’s total renewable energy capacity.

“I urge the government to also explore hydro, biomass, and biogas energy, which remain underdeveloped. These alternative sources can help create a more efficient and sustainable energy system,“ he said.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow.

