Melaka police cripple drug syndicate

MELAKA: The Melaka police have crippled a drug syndicate with the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of RM650,369 worth of drugs in a raid at Taman Saga, Malim two days ago.

State deputy police chief SAC Md Nazri Nawawi said the suspects arrested in the raid conducted at about 8.15 pm were a local man and two Thai women, aged between 25 and 27.

He said the drugs that were seized included liquid ketamine (279.84 litres), Erimin 5 pills (0.551 kg), ecstasy pills (0.26 kg), ketamine (6.734 kg), ketamine powder (5.25 kg) and ecstasy powder (1.224 kg).

“The police also seized CZ 85 H 1 pistol, a Proton BLM car, jewellery and cash of RM803,” he said in a statement today.

Md Nazri said one of the suspects had previous records, but all of them tested negative for drugs.

They are on remand for seven days until Feb 4 for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. -Bernama