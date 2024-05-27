Melaka records 5.12 million tourist arrivals as of April

MELAKA: Melaka recorded 5.12 million tourist arrivals between January and April this year in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (VMY2024).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said this achievement placed Melaka ahead of other states that also implemented the campaign this year.

“I am very proud of this excellent achievement...however, all of this would not have been successful without the continuous support from all parties, especially various offers and tourism products of Melaka during VMY2024.

“This achievement also proves that the cooperation between each department and agency, as well as non-governmental organisations, plays a significant role in realising the state government’s aspirations,“ he said when launching the ‘Melaka Bila Larut Malam’ programme in front of the Stadthuys building here last night.

The programme, which will be held every Saturday on the first weekend of each month starting June 1 from 11 pm to 2 am, offers admission tickets for as low as RM10 to several tourist destinations in the state throughout this year.

He said these tourist destinations include the Melaka Zoo, Taming Sari Tower, Melaka River Cruise, Panggung Bangsawan and the Prison Museum.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said small traders in the tourist areas, especially those without licences, are advised to apply to their respective local authorities (PBT) to allow them to operate until 3 am during the programme.