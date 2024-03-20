Melaka SWCORP collects over 500kg of unsold food from three Ramadan bazaars

MELAKA: A total of 570.56 kilogrammes (kg) of unsold food and beverages from three Ramadan bazaars in Melaka were saved from being disposed of at landfills through the “Hargai Makanan, Elakkan Pembaziran” campaign, which commenced on March 16.

Melaka SWCorp director Nor Zaki Md Nor said the campaign was conducted at the Peringgit Ramadan Bazaar, Jasin Bestari Ramadan Bazaar and Alor Gajah Ramadan Bazaar, with the participation of 182 traders, representing over 60 per cent of traders in each bazaar.

He said that the unsold food and drinks, which were still edible, would be distributed to those in need, including students in higher education institutions and selected mosque congregants.

“We launched this campaign on March 16 at the Jasin Bestari Ramadan Bazaar and Alor Gajah Ramadan Bazaar, while the Peringgit Ramadan Bazaar began on March 18. Campaign volunteers started collecting unsold food and beverages from participating traders at 7 pm.

“The food will be weighed first before being repackaged if required, ensuring their suitability for consumption before distribution to those in need,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Nor Zaki said that over the course of two days, 226.7 kg of unsold food was gathered from the Jasin Bestari Ramadan Bazaar, while 192.86 kg was gathered from the Alor Gajah Ramadan Bazaar. Some 160 kg were collected at the Peringgit Ramadan Bazaar.

He added that the food from the Peringgit Ramadan Bazaar would be distributed at the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) Malay Women Campus, benefiting around 700 students.

The food and beverages from the Jasin Bestari Ramadan Bazaar will be sent to the Muhaimin Mosque in Bemban, the Ayer Merbau Mosque, and the Mara Skills Institute (IKM) Jasin. For the Alor Gajah Ramadan Bazaar, recipients include students from Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) and the University College of Agroscience Malaysia.

The campaign received assistance from 96 volunteers, comprising 40 SWCorp staff members alongside students from IPG Melaka Campus, UTeM, IKM Jasin and Pertubuhan Pemuda Gema Melaka.

Meanwhile, Nor Zaki said Melaka recorded a 2.49 per cent reduction in food waste at solid waste disposal sites last Ramadan, and hoped that this downward trend would continue this year through the “Hargai Makanan, Elakkan Pembaziran” campaign. - Bernama