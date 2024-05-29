Menstruation during Haj: Transforming the ‘break’ into rewards

MAKKAH: Female pilgrims who experience menstruation while in the Holy Land should not feel disappointed or sad for being unable to perform certain ibadah such as prayers and visiting mosques during this period.

Tabung Haji (TH) haj facilitator Ustazah Zaimah Mohd Zain explained that a woman who understands that menstruation is a divine gift would accept it and know that it does not hinder their worship nor prevent them from earning other rewards and achieving a mabrur (accepted) haj.

“Many other acts of ibadah can still be performed except those related to the mosque, tawaf and reading the Quran. Alternative activities such as zikir and sincere prayers can be done during this time.

“If we spend time engaging in zikir with full devotion, insya-Allah, the quality of the zikir can be equal in reward to those performing prayers and tawaf. There is no need to feel disheartened as there are other rewards amidst this ‘break’,” she told the media at the TH headquarters here recently.

Zaimah, who has been a TH haj facilitator since 2007, said that even during menstruation, other pillars and obligatory acts of haj such as wukuf in Arafah, mabit in Muzdalifah and Mina and tahalul can still be performed.

She noted that issues concerning women’s fiqh are among the frequently asked questions via the TH worship hotline introduced through the THhujjaj application, along with questions about prohibitions of ihram.

“From the questions received, we find that some women don’t fully understand the issues related to the period. In other words, there are aspects they need to learn until they fully understand the matter.

“For instance, many women are confused about using lotion. They hesitate to use it as they fear it might violate ihram prohibitions.

“Cosmetic products or oil-based lotions are indeed prohibited on the face, but there is no issue if the lotion is applied to the legs to prevent dry skin,” she explained.

Therefore, she advised female pilgrims facing issues or confusion regarding women’s fiqh to contact the haj facilitators for advice.