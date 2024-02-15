Mentally unstable man on roof finally rescued

SANDAKAN: A man, believed to be mentally unstable, was safely brought down from the roof of his apartment block here today after police, firemen and members of his family were initially unable to coax him to come down since Monday (Feb 12) night.

In a statement, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the 39-year-old man, known as Jinjing, was rescued by a fire and rescue team at about 2 pm today.

“The victim was sent in an ambulance to the Duchess of Kent Hospital for further treatment.” said the statement.

“After ensuring that there was no longer any danger, the (rescue) operation ended at 2.08 pm.”

A rescue team, comprising members of the Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and district police headquarters, did not give up on efforts to rescue the man since receiving an emergency call on Monday at 10.58 pm.

It is understood that the man was on the apartment roof from about 8.45 pm on Monday, but he ignored pleas by members of his family to come down. His family then made an emergency call to the Sandakan BBP for assistance. - Bernama