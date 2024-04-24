KANGAR: A son of a Menteri Besar has been remanded by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) here today in order to facilitate a false claim investigation of RM600,000.

A source informed New Straits Times that an officer tied to the same Menteri Besar has also been remanded.

The remand order was granted after the suspects were brought to the court here at 8.45am today.

According to the source, the suspects detained are between the ages 27 to 37 and wanted to assist in investigations related to the development of an infrastructure development project involving repairs, maintenance, supply and services throughout Perlis since 2022.

The source added that the investigation is believed to be related to a false claim on the work which was not carried out.

“The detained suspect is believed to have played a role as a company owner, contractor and public servant at the State Secretariat Office and Menteri Besar’s Office.”

The suspect was reportedly detained between 7am and 8am yesterday and the investigation was under Section 18 of the MACC Act.

MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman confirmed the arrests.