MetMalaysia issues continuous rain warning in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous rainfall is expected to occur in several areas in Pahang and Johor from tomorrow until Jan 20.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said the alert-level continuous rain warning was issued for Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang, as well as Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in Johor.

The same weather condition is also expected in Sabah today and tomorrow, involving several areas in Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat, while the affected areas in Sarawak are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

The public can obtain the latest weather information through the myCuaca mobile app or MetMalaysia’s official portal and social media sites. -Bernama