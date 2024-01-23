MetMalaysia: Severe-level rain also expected in Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued another severe-level continuous rain warning for Kemaman, Terengganu and Kuantan, Pahang until tomorrow.

According to the statement issued at 1 pm today, Kemaman is the seventh locality expected to experience heavy rainfall apart from Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun listed this morning.

An alert-level continuous rain warning has also been issued for Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh), Terengganu (Besut) and Pahang (Jerantut and Pekan).

Meanwhile, the report by the National Disaster Command Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) said that the temporary relief centre in Segamat, Johor has been closed.

Observations at the Irrigation and Drainage Department telemetry stations indicate that Sungai Rompin in Pahang, Sungai Arau in Perlis, Sungai Terengganu in Terengganu, Sungai Batang Oya Sibu in Sarawak and Sungai Kinabatangan in Sabah remained at the danger level. -Bernama