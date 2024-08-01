Minimal impact from UK ban on family of foreign students

PETALING JAYA: In a move aimed at curbing migration numbers to the UK, its government has implemented a new policy that bans international students, with some exceptions, from taking their family members along when pursuing their education there.

The move, which was announced by its Home Secretary James Cleverly, came into effect on Jan 1, and is expected to significantly impact the dynamics of international student life in the country.

He said the policy is specifically targeted at reducing migration figures, with the government anticipating a substantial decrease in the numbers of those entering the country.

Cleverly justified the move by labelling the previous practice of allowing family members to accompany students as “unreasonable”.

Commenting on the move, British Council head of education Prabha Sundram said the reforms has minimal impact on Malaysians starting their academic courses this year.

“This is because the majority of Malaysian students enrolled in higher education institutions are pursuing undergraduate programmes and are less likely to take their families along or have dependents.

About 12,420 Malaysians were enrolled in higher education in the UK in 2021 and 2022, while 80,275 graduated from universities in that country in the past 12 years.”

“Under the new rules, international students enrolled in postgraduate research or programmes sponsored by the government will be the only exceptions allowed to bring spouses or relatives on visas,” she said.

Additionally, international graduates who pursue bachelor’s or postgraduate degrees in the UK remain eligible to live in the country for two years after completing their courses to work or seek career opportunities via a graduate visa.

“It is valid for three years for doctorate students, despite the recent restrictions to student visa routes.”

However, Prabha said students starting their courses in the UK in 2024 cannot switch from a student visa to a work visa before completing their studies.

Despite these sweeping changes, Prabha clarified that the reforms are not aimed at students from any specific country or region.

“We remain committed to supporting the students, education counsellors, and certified agents via the alumni programme, which is designed to support the long-term ambitions of international students who choose to study in the UK.

“We are working closely with the UK government to ensure that our global network of more than 11,000 agents and counsellors in over 120 countries stay informed about the latest immigration rules.”

Prabha said the collaboration also aims to ensure that students from Malaysia and other countries are aware of any changes when making decisions about where to pursue their education.

Despite the recent policy changes, Prabha reassured that the UK continues to position itself as a welcoming destination for international students, including those from Malaysia.

“The commitment to attracting the brightest minds and offering an excellent higher education experience remains our priority, even as the government implements measures to control immigration numbers,” she said.