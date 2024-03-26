Ministry denies claims of prohibiting foreign artistes from staying in M’sia before show

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry has denied claims that foreign artistes are not allowed to stay in Malaysia two days before a performance and must leave the country two days after.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said event organisers would generally apply for the necessary work period for foreign artistes or crews according to the categories outlined by the Central Agency for Application of Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal).

He said the maximum temporary working period for each application is up to 90 days.

“There have been cases where foreign artistes received a one-week approval (to stay in the country) for a one-night performance,” she said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address on behalf of the ministry at the Dewan Negara today.

According to Teo, the Professional Visit Pass (PLIK) issued by the Immigration Department for foreign artistes is based on Puspal approval, while the duration of their stay in the country is based on the application submitted by the organisers.

She said foreign artistes are subject to their performance schedules, adding that typically, they would leave the country immediately for the next show destination.

Meanwhile, Teo said throughout 2022 until this month, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) removed 5,690 obscene online content under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The removals are subject to considerations by the platform providers based on the assessments according to the community standards that have been established,” she said.

She said 3,766 online gambling websites were also blocked throughout 2022 until March 15 by official requests from the Royal Malaysia Police under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. -Bernama