Minor amendment to LRT Mutiara Line won’t have big impact on EIA - MRT Corp

GEORGE TOWN: Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) has assured that a minor amendment to the original plan of the Mutiara Line of the Penang Light Rail Transit (LRT) project will not have a big effect on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said the minor amendment involved the LRT alignment going through Jalan Gurdwara before turning towards Komtar and onwards to Penang Sentral.

“The original route of the alignment was through the coastal area and does not include Penang Sentral. Not the whole alignment is changed, only a slight change so that construction work on other alignments not affected by this change can continue at the end of this year and the completion target remains as early 2030.

“We have submitted the addendum to the EIA report for approval for the minor amendment to the plan,” he told the media at the MRT Corp booth at the Northern Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme at the Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong, near here, today.

He said the construction of the alignment would be done in stages, starting with the part that has received approval under the EIA, while the area involved with the relevant amendment will go through the process of getting addendum approval first.

Mohd Zarif said the alignment, which will connect the island with Seberang Perai, would use the elevated track above the sea due to the cost factor.

He said the Komtar station would be integrated with two new lines for future constructions, namely the Air Itam and Tanjung Bungah lines, while Penang Sentral is set to become a transport hub that connects the ferry, train and bus services in Penang.

“We will also hold a public engagement session for this project in the next three months,” he said.

Mohd Zarif said MRT Corp would meet with industry players in the state to discuss potential collaborations in the rail sector, thus improving technical capabilities among local players.

Meanwhile, Bayan Baru Member of Parliament Sim Tze Tzin, who was also present, hoped that the people would join hands to make the project a success and help alleviate the traffic congestion problem in Penang.

“I hope the people will also visit the booth to get more information regarding this project,” he said.