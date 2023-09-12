Missing 14-year-old student found safe

KUALA LUMPUR: A 14-year-old boarding school student who was reported missing from Sekolah Menengah Sains Alam Shah, Jalan Yaacob Latif, Cheras two days ago, was found safe last night.

Cheras police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said Muhammad Daniel Akmal Zulkhairi was found by his parents and teachers in a weak state at the Saidina Othman Mosque, Bandar Tun Razak.

“He was found in a weak state, but someone gave him food (during the missing period). Apart from that, there are no visible physical injuries on his body,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

Zam Halim said the victim was then taken to Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital for a medical examination. - Bernama