Missing IPT student in Lata Hammer found drowned

KUANTAN: A student of a public institution of higher learning (IPT), who was reported missing at the Lata Hammer waterfall, Bentong, near here, since Sunday (Feb 18), was found drowned.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) public relations officer Zulfadli Zakaria said that the body of Muhamad Hafiz Khairul Azmi, 22, was found at 11.50 am.

“The victim’s body was found floating about five metres from the location where he was said to be missing, and was handed over to the police for further action,” he said, in a statement here today.

The search and rescue (SAR) operation, which entered its third day today, also involved two tracking dogs.

Police previously confirmed that Muhamad Hafiz went to the waterfall, located on Jalan Lama Bentong-Gombak, at 12.30 pm on Sunday, with seven friends, for recreational purposes.

The victim, from Janda Baik, Bentong, was said to have gone missing during chaos at the waterfall when two women had faced a near-drowning situation, but the women were rescued by members of the public. -Bernama