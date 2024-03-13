MMEA disposes of drugs worth over RM1m

MELAKA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today disposed of 26 kilogrammes of drugs worth over RM1.04 million in collaboration with MEDIVEST Sdn Bhd.

Melaka and Negeri Sembilan MMEA director Maritime Captain Mohd Khairi Abd Aziz said that the Methamphetamine drugs were seized by the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan MMEA in 2022.

He said the disposal of drugs was carried out after MMEA received an official court order.

“The disposal process is carried out via the burning method using the company’s incinerator.

“The method was chosen because it is one of the safe and effective ways to destroy seized drugs without polluting the environment,“ he said in a statement. -Bernama