MMEA: RM4.5m worth of goods, assets seized under Op Khas Pagar Laut

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) recorded 50 arrests for various offences and seized RM4.5 million worth of goods and assets throughout a week-long Op Khas Pagar Laut 1/2024 that was carried out throughout the waters of the country.

MMEA director-general Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Hamid Mohd Amin (pix) said from the total arrests and seizure, MMEA Sabah and MMEA Labuan recorded 16 arrest cases and seized RM400,000 worth of assets.

The offences were under the Fisheries Act 1985, Immigration Act 1959/63, Customs Act 1967, Control of Supplies Act 1961, Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952, Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Sabah Ports and Harbours Enactment (JPDS).

“The operation was activated again throughout the country, including Sabah and Sarawak to curb illegal activities and cross border crimes at hot spots during the month of Ramadan and Syawal,” he said in a statement during his visit to the Op Khas Pagar Laut 1/2024 in the Sabah waters today.

During the visit, Hamid handed Raya goodies to the crew of the Maritime Vessel (KM) Arau through Commanding officer Captain (Maritime) Solehudin Zakaria as well as the ships commanding officers who were involved in the Sabah Op.

Also present were deputy director-general (Operations) Maritime Malaysia Rear Admiral (Maritime) Mohd Zawawi Abdullah and Sabah Maritime director and Labuan First Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Che Engku Suhaimi Che Engku Daik. -Bernama