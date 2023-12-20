MMEA seizes 670 dragon fish traps off Kedah waters

ALOR SETAR: A total of 670 dragon fish traps, estimated to be worth RM80,000, were seized by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) at various locations in the waters off Tanjung Dawai to Kuala Kedah.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Noor Azreyanti Ishak said that the seizure was made during a special operation on Monday and yesterday.

“During patrols in the waters in the area, Maritime Malaysia discovered various tactics used to deceive the authorities, including changing the location of the fish traps.

“Deceptive marker buoys were also used, such as bottles, flags, wooden stakes, small buoys, corks, and oil drums,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said that the use of several unlicensed and unauthorised Global Positioning System (GPS) devices was also detected installed on the fish traps.

The seized fish traps were brought to the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone Jetty for investigation under Section 11(3)(c) of the Fisheries Act 1985., she added. - Bernama