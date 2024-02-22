MOE approves RM6 mln to build temporary building for SK Perigi Acheh

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has approved an allocation of RM6 million for the construction of a temporary building for Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Perigi Acheh, Pasir Gudang near here.

Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the building would be constructed near the original structure of the school in June and would be fully completed by Dec 1.

He said the original wooden structure of the school had been closed since July 30, 2021, as it was no longer safe for learning sessions, and since then, all students have been accommodated at SK Tanjong Langsat, Pasir Gudang.

“The temporary building will be ready for the 2025 schooling session,“ he told a press conference after visiting SK Perigi Acheh yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said, the state government together with the Johor State Education Department is applying to the Ministry of Education for the reconstruction of SK Perigi Acheh under the Rolling Plan 5 (RP5) of the 12th Malaysia Plan this year.

The state government is also allocating RM50,000 for the transportation costs of SK Perigi Acheh students to SK Tanjong Langsat on each schooling day. -Bernama