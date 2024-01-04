MOE plans to expand K9, K11 schools this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) plans to increase the number of Comprehensive Special Model School 9 (K9) and Comprehensive Special Model School 11 (K11) this year to address the issue of school dropout rates among students in rural areas.

Deputy Minister Wong Kah Woh said the proposal involves four K9 schools, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Keruak in Besut, SK Merang in Setiu, and SK Pulau Redang in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu as well as SK Nanga Merit in Limbang, Sarawak.

For K11 schools, he said it involves two schools, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Betau in Lipis, Pahang, and SMK Long Bedian in Baram, Sarawak.

“K9 schools refer to nine years (of schooling), where students will attend school under one roof from Standard One to Form Three.

“At the same time, if K9 schools are expanded, they will become K11 (meaning) our children will have a more comprehensive education until Form Five,“ he said when replying to a question from Senator Musoddak Ahmad in the Dewan Negara today.

Meanwhile, Wong said the primary school dropout rate last year stood at only 0.06 per cent, down from 0.29 per cent in 2017.

At the secondary level, the dropout rate decreased from 1.36 per cent in 2017 to 0.83 per cent last year.