MoE ready to follow guidelines if flood situation worsens - Fadhlina

JOHOR BAHRU:The Ministry of Education Malaysia (MoE) is prepared to follow the set guidelines, which include relocating students or rescheduling the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations for those involved if the flood situation worsens.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry has made the necessary preparations to avoid the impact caused by flooding, to enable the examinations to run smoothly on Tuesday.

“We have our guidelines and are fully prepared, including should there be a need to relocate if floods occur.

“As happened last year, when the SPM exams could not proceed after roads were cut off and so forth, examination papers we rescheduled.

Preparations for such situations are included in the guidelines,“ she told the media after the 2023 KPM-FAM U17 Cup League final at Pasir Gudang City Council Stadium, here last night.

Fadhlina had earlier said that the SPM exams would proceed, even in flood-affected areas, as the MoE had made thorough preparations to ensure the exams run as scheduled.

However, candidates are advised to promptly inform their school or the State Education Department (JPN) if they are unable to be at the designated exam centre or any nearby centre due to the disaster.

The 2023 SPM science practical test will begin on Dec 5 until 7, with 91,908 candidates registered for the Physics subject, 93,135 (Chemistry) , 72,841 (Biology) and 1,784 for the Additional Science subject.

Earlier, the KPM-FAM U17 Cup League final saw Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Desa Skudai (JDT B-17 Academy) from Johor emerge as champions after defeating Perlis’ SMK Syed Hassan 1-0.

Fadhlina said additional sports tournaments will be arranged in the future to discover and nurture the hidden talents of students.–Bernama