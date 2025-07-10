Big tech must follow national laws, says Malaysia’s Fahmi Fadzil

GENEVA: Big technology companies are not above the law, stressed Malaysia’s Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil during a panel session at the World Summit on the Information Society+20 High-Level Event (WSIS+20).

He emphasized that every sovereign nation has regulations ensuring safety and security, which big tech must respect.

“There are regulations that have been put in place for safety, security and big tech must listen to our laws,“ Fahmi said.

He noted that Malaysia is spearheading the development of the Guidelines for Safe and Responsible Use of Social Media Platforms for ASEAN.

These guidelines aim to serve as a regional reference, promoting online safety while respecting national sovereignty and ASEAN’s central principles.

The non-binding framework provides common principles and best practices for governments, platforms, and users to address harmful content while safeguarding freedom of expression.

Malaysia’s leadership in this initiative seeks to strengthen ASEAN’s collective voice in digital governance. - Bernama