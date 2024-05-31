MOE to take appropriate action following student heatstroke incident

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry will be taking appropriate action based on the investigation report from the authorities following the incident involving a

11-year-old student who suffered a heat stroke after being forced to stand in the sun for nearly three hours.

“The ministry does not compromise on any misconduct that could affect the wellbeing and safety of the schooling community,” said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, as reported by New Straits Times.

“This matter is under our close watch. The case is currently under investigation by the authorities.

“Appropriate action will be taken based on the investigation report from the authorities,” Fadhlina was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: 11-year-old left with disability after being forced to stand under the sun for hours

She added that schools are advised to always adhere to the current student management guidelines in force.

According to an earlier report, the Standard Five student is now considered a person with disabilities (PwD) as due to being diagnosed with a nerve condition because of the heatstroke.

The student’s mother had stated that Ampang Hospital in Selangor has provided the family with a reference letter to be assessed as a PwD due to the health issues with which he has been diagnosed with.

She explained that her son used to often play with his siblings but now, he hides a lot and talks to himself.

“The hospital informed me that I can’t send my son to a regular school anymore because of his health issues.

“They say I have to send him to a school for special needs children now, “she was quoted as saying.