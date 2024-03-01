MOE told to create mechanism to gauge achievement of seven main thrusts of national education

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOH) has been told to set up a mechanism to gauge the level of achievement of the ministry’s seven main thrusts to empower the country’s education sector.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Faculty of Education senior lecturer Dr Anuar Ahmad said that with the mechanism, the people can objectively assess the MOE’s achievements based on the seven main thrusts outlined in December 2022.

“The seven thrusts are the main things that always become challenges, obstacles and issues in our country’s education system. Even now, the Education Minister (Fadhlina Sidek) stays true to (implementing) these seven pillars.

“However, in my view, because the achievements of these seven thrusts are not stated, the public does not know how to measure (its performance). Has the seven thrusts been achieved... where do the achievements rank,“ he said in Bernama TV’s “Ruang Bicara Mendepani 2024” programme titled “Cabaran Pendidikan 2024” (2024 Education Challenges) tonight.

The seven main thrusts the MOE focuses on are the issues of student dropouts, teacher welfare, communication between the ministry and schools, upgrading of dilapidated schools, emphasising the aspect of soft skills, the issue of multidimensional poverty and improving digital education.

Anuar said that people also have the responsibility to voice their opinions positively and constructively if there is anything that they disagree with regarding the country’s education system.

He added that there should be checks and balances among the community on what the government, especially the MOE leadership, is doing and that the education policy must continuously be put in place to improve the existing system.

“That is why we see the minister (Fadhlina) constantly engage with parents, teachers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). This is a good mechanism and platform for her to know and understand what the community wants.

“This is the best mechanism for us to find a common ground between what those at the leadership level and the community, especially parents, think,” he said.–Bernama