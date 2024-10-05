TAIPING: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is willing to consider proposals from all parties, including the National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP), to release the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results earlier than the scheduled date of May 27.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh emphasised that the matter would be thoroughly discussed with stakeholders before a decision is made.

“As I’ve mentioned, the government is open to listening. MOE will consider the views of all sectors.

“Give us some time before any decision or media statement on the matter,“ he said during a visit to Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan Maahad Al-Khair Lil Banat here today.

Yesterday, the MOE announced that the results of the 2023 SPM examination, involving 395,870 candidates, would be released from 10 am onwards on May 27.

However, NUTP secretary-general Fouzi Singon appealed for it to be released earlier (May 23) as the official release date falls on a school holiday.