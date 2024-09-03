MOH approves RM6.5 mln allocation for upgrading works at HSNZ

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has approved an allocation of RM6.5 million for repair and upgrading works of specific blocks at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) here.

MOH, in a statement issued in conjunction with Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad’s visit to HSNZ today, said the allocation obtained under emergency procurement will be used to upgrade existing blocks at HSNZ.

“The minister conducted a survey of ongoing projects within the hospital, including Block D, which is experiencing significant roof leakage issues.

“The RM6.5 million allocation is intended for upgrading the existing blocks in this hospital and the Ministry of Health Training Institute to accommodate services affected by the leakage problem in Block D,” read the statement.

During the visit, Dr Dzulkefly also inspected the Maternal and Child Treatment Centre to assess the potential for upgrading it into an additional Obstetrics Ward, aiming to alleviate overcrowding in the current ward.

The MOH said the upgrading project will be assessed for inclusion in the ministry’s application under Rolling Plan 5 of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

In addition, Dr. Dzulkefly evaluated the immediate medical equipment requirements at HSNZ and approved an allocation of RM380,000 for the acquisition of medical equipment for the Pediatrics Department, which include the procurement of incubators, fluid management systems and vital sign monitoring equipment.

According to the MOH, Dr. Dzulkefly also agreed to allocate RM120,000 for the urgent purchase of ultrasound machines needed at the Kuala Kemaman Health Clinic.

Dr. Dzulkefly was also briefed on the HSNZ Development Plan, which involves new and ongoing upgrading projects as well as projects planned for the short and long term.

“The implementation of a strategic development plan is essential to ensure the uninterrupted provision of hospital services, given that HSNZ serves as the primary referral hospital for other hospitals in Terengganu state,“ the MOH said. - Bernama