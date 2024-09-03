Hospital Seberang Jaya upgrading project to be completed end of this year - Anwar

SEBERANG JAYA: The Hospital Seberang Jaya (HSJ) upgrading project, which began in 2016, is expected to be completed by the end of this year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the project has encountered some delay but is now expected to be operational by the end of this year.

“I have been briefed on the status of this hospital, and I have identified several urgent needs that require special assistance.

“So, I have approved RM1 million for the purchase of ventilator machines, water tanks, ultrasound equipment and a lactation room at HSJ,“ he told reporters after visiting HSJ here today.

The HSJ upgrading project, which costs nearly RM500 million, is to enhance bed facilities, the intensive care unit and parking spaces.

Meanwhile, HSJ director Dr Saiful Azlan Sharif expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s concern and approval of additional funds for upgrades and the acquisition of equipment to meet the hospital’s pressing needs.

“We made requests before, and today the Prime Minister visited the hospital and approved an allocation of RM1 million.

“This allocation is for upgrading water tanks as well as acquiring ultrasound units in the paediatric ward and the lactation room,“ he said.

Commenting on the progress of the new block construction at HSJ, Dr Saiful said the project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“This new block is a multi-storey building with new facilities, and some of the existing hospital services will also be relocated there.

“So far, the project is 92 per cent complete, and according to a Public Works Department (JKR) report, it is expected to be completed on Dec 12,“ he said. - Bernama