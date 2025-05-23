KUCHING: The state government should prioritise upgrading disused logging roads in Sarawak, as this could unlock new opportunities in tourism, agriculture and rural enterprise, said Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

Many of these former logging routes, despite their deteriorating condition, remain essential access roads for remote areas with few alternatives, he noted.

He also expressed concern for rural residents, including public servants like teachers and healthcare workers, who remain dependent on these potentially unsafe roads, to perform their duties and support their communities.

Kennedy said this during the debate on the motion of thanks for the address by Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Earlier in the sitting, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Aidel Lariwoo said the state government is working to take over former logging roads and timber bridges, with the aim of improving access to essential services in rural settlements.

Sarawak currently has 5,297 kilometres of logging roads, of which 3,293 km are still active for timber activities, while the remaining 2,004 km are no longer active but continue to serve as access roads for local communities.