KUALA LUMPUR: It’s a case of third time’s the charm for national men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun as they pulled off a sensational win over compatriots and world number two Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani to check into the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2025 here today.

Coming into the clash with a 0-2 head-to-head record, the 2023 edition runners-up flipped the script in front of a home crowd, delivering a sublime performance in the last eight to dispatch their more seasoned opponents 19-21, 21-7, 21-16 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

The fifth-seeded Wei Chong-Kai Wun, who lost the opening game, deserve praise for not capitulating but fighting back to outplay the second-seeded Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin 21-7 to force the decider.

Buoyed by their second-game fightback win, the world number eight Wei Chong-Kai Wun displayed nerves of steel to clinch victory in 44 minutes.

Tomorrow will be their first semi-final appearance after four tournaments since winning the Indonesia Masters 2025 in January.

Kai Wun attributed their come-from-behind win to their never-say-die attitude, especially in the deciding game.

“We never gave up mentally, we just took it one point at a time and never thought about winning,” he told reporters.

Looking ahead to the semi-finals, Wei Chong said today’s victory has boosted their confidence as they eye a first win over Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi after two previous defeats to the Japanese pair.

Hoki-Kobayashi, the 2021 world champions, earlier needed 29 minutes to thump China’s third-seeded Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang 21-10, 21-13.

Meanwhile, Nur Izzuddin admitted that they were not at their best and struggled to cope with Wei Chong-Kai Wun’s tactical adjustments in the second and third games.

Asked about their recent dip in form since winning the India Open 2025 in January, the 27-year-old said they need to regain focus and self-belief to come back stronger.