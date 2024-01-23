Mohd Na’im: Nearly 90% of sulh cases successfully resolved in 2023

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 10,607 cases or 88.98 per cent of the 11,921 sulh cases registered in the syariah courts nationwide last year were successfully and peacefully resolved.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) in commending the success rate, said sulh aligns with Islam’s strong endorsement of amicable dispute resolution.

“...out of all the cases (sulh) that were filed, more than 10,000 cases were resolved without being brought to trial. This is an achievement and congratulations to Syariah Judiciary Department Malaysia (JKSM) sulf officers.”

He said this to reporters after presenting the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) - JKSM Sulh Mediation professional certificate to 30 members of the Armed Forces Religious Corps (KAGAT) here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im emphasised the importance of extending sulh skills training to various parties, including village heads, to empower them with the knowledge needed for effective and proper resolution of disputes within their communities.

Sulh involves consultation and discussion between parties, facilitated by a sulh officer, addressing disputed matters or claims within the syariah court.

In another development, he proposed establishing guidelines or standard operating procedures (SOP) for muftis when issuing views or statements.

He was commenting on the response of the Federal Territory Mufti’s Office on its website, which reportedly advised Muslim employees in conventional banks to look for other halal jobs as these banks deal with interest-based activities and transactions which are deemed as haram (prohibited) to Muslims.

Last Saturday, Mohd Na’im advised the mufti institution to bring issues related to national interest to the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) committee before providing any response to such matters. -Bernama