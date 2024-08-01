Mohd Zuki: Monthly progress report on gov’t projects can curb leakages

KUALA LUMPUR: Monthly progress reports on the implementation of government projects to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will help curb leakages, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) said.

Such reports will allow details of costs to be submitted in a clearer and transparent manner, including details on various issues such as cash flows and technical issues, he said, and high impact projects can be monitored in detail to ensure they go according to plan and be completed within the stipulated time frame, he added.

“If there are delays, remedial efforts can be taken immediately. The previous approach will also be continued and improved with a new emphasis, which requires the commitment of all parties, with crucial matters being directly reported to the Cabinet,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Mohd Zuki also pointed out that Malaysians would be able to see every government project being implemented transparently without outside intervention.

“The implemented projects are for the benefit of the people, and can be completed quickly and transparently,” he said.

On whether contractors who fail to complete projects according to schedule would be blacklisted, Mohd Zuki said that a detailed investigation would need to be conducted beforehand to identify the reasons behind the delays.

“If the contractor is found to have not complied with the conditions of the contract, then they will be recommended to be blacklisted,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who is also Finance Minister, was reported to have recently instructed ministry secretaries-general and heads of departments to submit monthly reports on civil service employees’ progress and contributions in implementing government projects.

Such reports would need to be submitted to the chief secretary before Anwar was briefed on the matter. -Bernama