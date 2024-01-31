MOHE offering 24,000 spots for direct intake to Diploma, Certificate Progrmmes at POD2024

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will be providing 24,000 spots for direct intake to Diploma and Certificate programmes at selected polytechnics or community colleges for Academic Session II 2023/2024.

According to MOHE, this initiative is in conjunction with the Putrajaya Open Day 2024 (POD2024) programme which will run for four days until Feb 4 at the Putrajaya Corporation Complex.

“Students and school leavers who wish to obtain information on pursuing studies at higher learning institutions are encouraged to visit booth number 16,” the ministry said in a statement today.

In addition, guidance on programme selection through the UPUOnline system is available, facilitated by Public Institutions of Higher Learning (IPTA) Student Admissions Division under the Department of Higher Education.

The MOHE informed that individuals with work experience, who remain interested in pursuing further studies through Higher Education Providers (PPT) in Malaysia, can seek consultation regarding the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) programme managed by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

Graduates interested in advancing their studies to a higher level can explore sponsorship programmes and financial assistance offers, covering 15 interesting programmes.

POD2024 is being organised in conjunction with the Federal Territories’ 50th and Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) 28th anniversary celebrations, with the objective is to provide the most recent information on policies, services and products offered by ministries and agencies to stakeholders, customers, strategic partners and visitors. -Bernama