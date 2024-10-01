Molotov cocktail hurled at Ngeh’s house: Allow police to investigate matter thoroughly - Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has called for the public to let the police conduct a thorough investigation into the incident involving a molotov cocktail being thrown at the residence of Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham in Ayer Tawar, Perak today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today unanimously condemned the incident.

“The public is requested not to make any assumptions or preliminary conclusions about this incident until the PDRM carries out a complete investigation.

“It should be noted acting recklessly without considering the law is an offence that, if proven, can incur severe penalties,“ he said in a special press conference here today.

Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri is reported to have said that the police were actively tracking the individual suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail at Ngeh’s house, which caused three vehicles to be damaged.

Mohd Yusri said the case was investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire.

Saifuddin Nasution said that the interim investigation at the scene by police only found one bottle suspected to be a ‘Molotov cocktail’ used in the incident.

“Further investigations are being carried out by the police’s forensics team and the Fire and Rescue Department,“ he said.

Asked whether the police would increase security detail for MPs following the incident, Saifuddin Nasution said the police would ensure security and order for all Malaysians, including MPs.

When asked if the ‘molotov cocktail’ used in the incident was made by a professional, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, who was also present at the press conference, said the matter would be determined after receiving the results of the forensics.

“Currently, the Fire and Rescue Department is also at the scene to determine the elements or substances in the bottle.

“Our team has also taken the evidence to be sent to the forensics, so until we find out the elements or materials (in the bottle) we cannot tell whether it was done by a professional or an ordinary person,“ he said.

Meanwhile, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the party strongly condemned the incident which occurred at the Beruas MP’s house.

Takiyuddin emphasised that such acts went against the basic principles of peaceful and harmonious community life, stressing that differences in views and beliefs did not justify actions that exceeded the limits of law and morals, especially those that could threaten lives and property.

“PAS welcomes the immediate action taken by the authorities to control the situation and conduct a rapid investigation to identify and arrest the parties involved,” he added.-Bernama