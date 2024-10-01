Molotov cocktail hurled at Ngeh’s house: KDN, PDRM urged to give serious attention - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP has called on the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to take serious note of the incident in which a ‘molotov cocktail’ was thrown into the residence of Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham early this morning.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke in a statement today said the incident caused a fire that destroyed Ngeh’s car.

Loke, who is also the Minister of Transport, said the Home Ministry and PDRM must ensure that public safety and order are always maintained.

“On behalf of the entire DAP leadership, I sympathise and express solidarity with his family.

“DAP strongly condemns this act of violent attack that threatens the safety of his family’s life and insists that any form of violence is unacceptable in dealing with differences in our society,“ he said.

Loke said following the incident, a police report was made.

“We are confident that the police will act decisively and quickly to investigate and arrest the parties responsible for the crime,“ he said.

Regarding the incident, Loke said the firemen managed to put out the fire before it spread into the residence of the Beruas MP. - Bernama