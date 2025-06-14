KUALA LUMPUR: The extension of the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) under the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), along with contributions to the i-Saraan scheme by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), for part-time media practitioners reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring no group is left behind in accessing social protection.

Part-time Utusan Malaysia journalist Muhamad Iqbal Hamdan, who is also a committee member of the Penang Mutiara Media Club, said the initiative reflected the government’s appreciation for the contributions of part-time journalists who were frequently exposed to risks while covering assignments.

“I hope these kinds of initiatives will carry on in the coming years so new part-time journalists can enjoy the same protection benefits,” he said when met by Bernama at the highlight of the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) today.

Perak Media Practitioners Association (PPMP) chairman Sayed Hesham Syed Idris said the move gave part-time media practitioners the confidence and assurance to carry out their duties in the field.

“PPMP views the extension as demonstrating the government’s concern in looking after the welfare of part-time journalists, given that many of them are not permanent employees and have no retirement savings.

“This initiative shows that the government is listening to the voices of the media, especially part-time journalists who do not enjoy the same benefits as permanent staff,” he said, expressing hope that an insurance scheme would also be introduced for part-time journalists.

Kedah Elite Media Club (KMEK) president M. Hifzudin Ikhsan described the extension of Perkeso protection for another year as a meaningful initiative for the club’s members.

“This contribution not only ensures the safety of our members who work on a part-time basis, but also upholds their right to proper protection,” he said.

Echoing the same sentiment, Terengganu Media Journalists’ Club (KAWAT) president Ahmad Syafri Husnaini Mohamad said the extension indirectly helped ease the burden of part-time staff who did not have a fixed income.

“We hope this initiative will continue in the future to ensure the safety of journalists and the welfare of their families,” he said.

Pahang Media Practitioners Association (Pahang Press) secretary Mohd Zalani Atan said the i-Saraan scheme provided part-time journalists or stringers with the opportunity to plan for their retirement in a more organised manner.

“We are aware that many part-time media practitioners don’t have fixed contributions or social protection like those with monthly salaries. I believe many of our media friends will start to realise the importance of planning for the long term,” he said.

Melaka Media Practitioners Club (Pendika) president Amir Mamat said the initiative could help ease the burden on part-time journalists after they leave the field, particularly in terms of saving for old age.

Meanwhile, part-time journalist in Perlis, Mohd Aizat Sharif Fisalluddin, 41, said the EPF i-Saraan initiative gave part-time media practitioners the opportunity to enjoy retirement savings similar to those of permanent employees.

“It gives part-time media practitioners hope and some room to breathe, so they can carry on with their lives,” he said.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, at the highlight of the HAWANA 2025 celebration, announced an allocation of RM53,100 this year for the two initiatives.

He said that of the total amount, RM37,170 was allocated for the extension of SKSPS coverage, which benefited 531 part-time media practitioners for a period of one year last year, while the remaining RM15,930 was for i-Saraan EPF contributions.

The initiative is implemented through the synergy between the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Perkeso.

Among the benefits provided under SKSPS are medical treatment, temporary and permanent disablement benefits, dependants’ benefits, funeral management assistance and a constant attendance allowance, while i-Saraan offers protection after retirement.

The event, themed “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics”, was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attended by about 1,000 media practitioners from Malaysia and abroad.