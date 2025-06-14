KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Express Bus Operators Association (PBEM) has expressed support for the Transport Ministry’s (MOT) proposal to introduce a new driver database system and mandate the installation of speed limitation devices (SLD) on all heavy vehicles, including express and tour buses.

PBEM chairman Mohamad Nazri Md Yusof said the database would help operators recruit better-qualified drivers by screening applicants based on clean employment and traffic records, while avoiding those with poor discipline or frequent offences.

“With this system, bus operators can reduce recruitment time and costs, monitor drivers more efficiently, and identify those needing further training. It will also enhance the company’s reputation by helping to prevent accidents caused by driver negligence,” he said in a statement today.

He added that PBEM strongly supports making SLD installation a mandatory operational requirement, complementing the existing GPS tracking systems.

Mohamad Nazri noted that speeding remains a major cause of fatal road accidents, and the use of SLDs can serve as a critical safety measure.

“Installing SLDs in each bus’ electronic control unit (ECU), with specifications that prevent tampering or deactivation, would effectively stop drivers from exceeding speed limits,” he said.

Mohamad Nazri reaffirmed PBEM’s commitment to supporting the government’s efforts to improve public transport, especially in enhancing the safety of express bus operations.

He also urged PBEM members not to focus solely on profits, but to prioritise the safety of passengers and drivers by strictly complying with all relevant laws, regulations, and licensing conditions.