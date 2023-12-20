Monsoon surge until Monday, heavy rains in Peninsula east coast

KUALA LUMPUR: A monsoon surge is forecast to occur until Monday on the Peninsula’s east coast, potentially bringing continuous rain as well as strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) said that based on weather model analysis, during this period, thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are also expected to occur in other states in the evenings until night.

“At the same time, wind convergence is also expected to occur in Sabah until Dec 21, 2023, potentially producing thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds over a longer period.

“No flood warnings have been issued by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) for now, but Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, is still recording danger water levels,” the report stated.

As of noon today, four districts, namely Pasir Mas, Kelantan; Hilir Perak, Perak; Kuala Selangor, Selangor, and Sandakan, Sabah, were affected by floods, NADMA said, adding that there has been a drop in the number of flood victims today from 4,336 yesterday to 3,268.

This involves 1,007 families placed in 13 temporary relief centres, with the three worst districts affected being Pasir Mas (3,162 victims), Hilir Perak (64 victims), and Selangor (25 victims).

NADMA said only one fatality has been recorded so far in this year’s monsoon floods, involving a male child in Kota Bharu on Nov 26.

“Based on hotspot and critical slope records from the Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG), there are no areas at risk of landslides in flood-affected areas.

“There have been seven landslide incidents recorded throughout Malaysia until Dec 17 this year, namely four in Pahang, two in Selangor and one in Sarawak,” the report read.

To ensure the comfort and welfare of flood victims, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) is ready to activate 8,481 relief centres with a capacity to accommodate 1,620,855 victims nationwide, NADMA said. -Bernama