Negeri Sembilan MACC detains land broker over RM3.8 million fraud

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a land broker for seven days over allegations of using a falsified land title to secure RM3.8 million in a fraudulent transaction. The remand order was issued by Magistrate Saiful Sayoti following an application by MACC.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, voluntarily surrendered himself at the state MACC office yesterday afternoon. Investigations revealed that he allegedly used a forged land title document, registered under another individual’s name, for a plot in Mukim Lenggeng, Seremban.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail confirmed the arrest, stating that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama