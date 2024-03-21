More than 1,000 individuals detained, goods worth RM119 mln seized by Kelantan PGA last year

PASIR MAS: The Kelantan General Operations Force (PGA) detained a total of 1,741 individuals and seized goods worth more than RM119 million in “Operasi Taring Wawasan” conducted at the border last year.

Southeast Brigade Commander SAC Sheik Azhar Sheik Omar said the arrest and seizures were from the 1,252 cases recorded last year.

He told a press conference after an iftar (breaking of fast) with enforcement officers mounting a roadblock at Chabang Empat in Rantau Panjang, here, yesterday, that the arrests involved illegal immigrants and smugglers.

On “Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan” for this year, he said, a total of 360 cases had been recorded until March 19, with a total of 340 individuals arrested and RM17 million worth of goods seized.

“I am confident that with the presence of 16 static posts, roadblocks and operations conducted, cross-border times such as smuggling of drugs, firearms and immigrants can be reduced,“ he said

Meanwhile, Sheik Azhar said the Kelantan PGA Kelantan will continue to demolish illegal jetties and stores built along the border with the cooperation of the Tumpat and Pasir Mas district councils.

According to him, for this month alone, two illegal jetties have been demolished in Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, and summon notices issued to three illegal store owners.

“These stores are believed to be used as temporary transit points for contraband such as firearms, drugs or immigrants from Thailand to be smuggled through the rat route to the East Coast area.

“The stores are built on private land but did not comply with the conditions set by the local authority,“ he said.