Morning fire razes six houses in Kampung Baru

KUALA LUMPUR: Six houses were razed in a fire in Lorong Raja Muda Musa 3, Kampung Baru here this morning.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement that five fire engines and 16 personnel from both the Jalan Tun Razak and Sentul fire and rescue stations were deployed to the scene of the incident after receiving an emergency call at 10,18 am.

“The fire did not involve any victims and was extinguished at 11.09 am. The cause of the fire is being investigated,“ the statement said.

Meanwhile, a witness to the incident, Zaini Jumari, 63, said he was passing by when he saw thick smoke and thought people were burning garbage.

“The fire was quite big...and when I got closer I saw that the fire was emanating from the funnel of a gas cyclinder on a tricycle that was used to sell corn in front of a house,“ he told Bernama.

Zaini said he was worried and quickly alerted some young men who were nearby to knock on the doors of the neighbouring houses in case there were still occupants inside.

He said they found two men still asleep in one of the houses that was used as a food stall. We managed to wake them up before the fire got worse and two more gas cylinders near the tricycle exploded.

“I told them to move all the gas cyclinders to prevent the fire from getting worse, so luckily no one was killed because many people had already left for work,“ he added. -Bernama