MOT allocates nearly RM1.2m to support SKSPS contributions

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has allocated RM1.165 million to support the final contributions needed for 50,000 self-employed taxi, rental car and school bus drivers under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS).

Minister Anthony Loke said the allocated amount will cover the remaining 10 per cent contribution, totalling RM23.30 per individual, ensuring one year of protection under the scheme.

He said this sponsorship is available to taxi, rental car and school bus drivers who hold a valid driver’s card and possess an active Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence.

“MOT is covering the remaining 10 per cent through proceeds from the sale of special ‘GOLD’ registration numbers, totalling RM1.165 million and benefiting 50,000 individuals,” he said after the launch of the SKSPS contribution sponsorship.

Also present was Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

In the 2024 Budget, the government has set aside RM100 million for the Matching Grant for the SKSPS Contribution Scheme, which will benefit 500,000 self-employed individuals, with 90 per cent of the contribution incentive covered by the government.

This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on contributors by only mandating them to pay the remaining 10 per cent, totaling RM23.30, for a full year of protection, which translates to just six cents per day.

Loke said that RM17 million was raised from the sale of ‘GOLD’ registration numbers, which were available for bidding starting Feb 1, coinciding with the Federal Territories 50th anniversary celebration.

He said after discussions with the Ministry of Finance, RM8.5 million was returned to MOT to fund various initiatives, including sponsorship contributions.

Loke stressed the importance of automatically registering taxi, rental car and school bus drivers to ensure comprehensive coverage under the SKSPS protection, in addition to providing 100 per cent sponsorship.

Meanwhile, Sim said the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) aims to enroll a minimum of 500,000 contributors in the SKSPS this year.

He said SKSPS offers various benefits, including medical benefits, temporary disability benefits, permanent disability benefits, dependents’ benefits and more.

“The protection for contributors is demonstrated by this year’s benefit payment records, which have already amounted to RM3.5 million as of March 3. These payments are based on 755 claim cases submitted by contributors under SKSPS,”he added.

He said according to third-quarter 2023 statistics from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), there are approximately 2.98 million self-employed Malaysians.

However, based on a review of SKSPS contribution records conducted on March 3, it was found that only 14.56 per cent self-employed individuals, totalling 433,881 active contributors, were recorded by Perkeso. -Bernama