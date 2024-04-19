MOTAC: Media plays crucial role in promoting country's tourism products

KUALA LUMPUR: The media plays a crucial role in promoting and introducing the country's tourism products, said Tourism, Arts, and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) deputy secretary-general (Management) Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot.

He said that the media, through its news and content, can provide an advantage to the national tourism sector, which needs to compete with neighbouring countries that actively promoting their attractions to draw tourists.

“We (MOTAC) really need the media to promote tourism products domestically and internationally. We need to introduce our products so that outsiders know what they can see, taste, and experience in Malaysia,“ he said when visiting the headquarters of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) here today.

Shaharuddin said the visit aimed at strengthening the relationship between MOTAC and Bernama.

During the visit, Shaharuddin, along with the MOTAC leadership team, held a meeting with the management of Bernama led by its Chief Executive Officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin. The meeting was also attended by Bernama Editor-in-Chief D. Arul Rajoo.