Mother and son among five charged with drug trafficking

JOHOR BAHRU: A mother and son were among five people charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 24.2 kilogrammes (24,233 grammes) of drugs earlier this month.

Wang Chei Wei, 41, his mother, Ah Yee Hwa, 62, their friend Chan Siew Han, 60, and married couple Tay Khai Seng (he), 34, and Yup Zu Jin, 28, nodded when the charges were read to them before Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsuddin.

However, no plea was recorded from all the accused as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charges, they are accused of jointly trafficking 16.4 kg (16,473 grammes) of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and 7.7 kg (7,760 grammes) of cannabis in a house in Taman Larkin Idaman, at about 5.30 am on Jan 10.

The charges, under Section 39B (1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same act with the death penalty, or life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane if convicted.

In the same court, Wang pleaded guilty to three more charges of possessing Methamphetamine weighing 1.77 grammes, Nimetazepam (0.59 grammes) and cannabis (4.93 grammes).

The offences were alleged to have been committed at the same location and date, under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and can be punished under Section 12 (3) of the same act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a maximum prison term of five years or both if convicted.

The court set mention for all the cases on April 23 pending chemical reports.

Lawyers Jihad Syahida Nadia Zakaria and Nurhazneena Zureen Jaesleen Mohamad Hanafiah represented the married couple, while the other three accused were unrepresented. -Bernama