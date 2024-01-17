Mother, son among three held for drug trafficking

JOHOR BAHRU: A mother and son are among the three individuals arrested, believed to be involved in a drug trafficking syndicate involving seizure worth RM1.23 million, in three raids conducted in this district and Iskandar Puteri from Jan 10 to 14.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that the 61-year-old woman and her 40-year-old son, as well as a 59-year-old male friend, were arrested by the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) in the special operations.

He said that the three individuals were believed to be involved in a drug trafficking syndicate in the local market, since October last year.

“The modus operandi of this syndicate is to use an apartment rented here as a drug storage room, before distributing to the local market.

“The syndicate, believed to be masterminded by the 40-year-old man, also does drug processing and packaging,” he said, at a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters, today.

He said that the seized drugs, worth RM1.23 million, included 16.47 kilogrammes (kg) of ecstasy powder, 7.77 kg of ganja and 1.77 grams of syabu.

Various equipment, including a printer, grinder, scales, brass, filters and five live bullets were also seized.

He added that the investigation found that the 40-year-old man tested positive for methamphetamine and had 46 previous records related to drugs and crime, in addition to being on the wanted list in six cases.

The one-week remand order against the three individuals, which expires today, has been extended to Jan 23, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960.–Bernama