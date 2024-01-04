PETALING JAYA: A motorcyclist was killed after colliding into a stationary car at an emergency lane located at Kilometre 116.9, of the North-South Expressway (NSE) in Johor on Sunday (March 31).

Batu Pahat district acting chief of police Supt Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said that the 35-year-old victim, Mohammad Fared Zakaria was heading to Pagoh from Ayer Hitam, according to a report by Harian Metro.

Shahrulanuar stated that during the 3pm incident, a car had stopped at the emergency lane due to the driver answering a phone call.

“The victim could not swerve in time hence he crashed into the car. The victim sustained serious head injuries and two broken arms due to the collision,” he said.

ALSO READ: Police: Driver lost control before bus skidded and overturned on KL-Karak Expressway

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar however he was pronounced dead at 7.50pm while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the driver is safe and unharmed.

The police is still looking into the incident and the case is investigated in accordance to Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

ALSO READ: KPT to help bring back bodies of two students killed in NZ road accident - Zambry