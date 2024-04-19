Mount Ruang eruption: Air quality in Sarawak good to moderate

KUCHING: The eruption of Mount Ruang in Indonesia has not adversely affected the air quality in Sarawak.

The Sarawak Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) said that it is closely monitoring the latest development of the situation through five Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AQMS), in Lundu, Tebedu, Lubok Antu, Bario and Lawas.

“Based on the readings obtained from the AQMS since April 17, the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings were within the category of Good (0-50) to Moderate (51-100).

“In addition, the API readings from the Department of Environment (DOE) also indicated that the API in various areas in Sarawak were within the categories of Good to Moderate, and there were no unhealthy readings recorded,” said NREB in a statement today.

It also said that the current hot weather experienced in most of the areas in Sarawak was due to inter-monsoon and the El Nino phenomenon.

It said that, during El Nino, Malaysia and other regions of Southeast Asia tend to experience prolonged drought.

“Based on the monitoring report released by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia), the El Nino condition is expected to last until June. As such, the current hot weather is not directly contributed to by the volcanic eruption of Mount Ruang,” it added.