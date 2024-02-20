MPI: Journalists’ code of ethics upholds community’s right to accurate information

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists not only preserves the credibility and integrity of the media but also upholds the community’s rights to access reliable and accurate information, said Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) chief executive officer Datuk Mustapa Omar.

He said the newly launched document establishes fundamental principles that should guide all media practitioners across various platforms, and emphasise journalists’ responsibility as the people’s voice.

In line with the latest technological developments, the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists is also seen as a guide for journalists to confront technological challenges in their careers.

“Among the priorities emphasised by journalists are balanced, fair, credible, honest reporting, and respecting the confidentiality of sources,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil here today.

The document outlines eight main journalistic ethics, namely journalists are responsible for being the voice of a diverse society and serving as agents of facilitating dialogue, journalists should be transparent and have integrity while carrying out their duties, and journalists are encouraged to consistently strive for fairness in delivering information.

Also, reporting should not be influenced by any personal interests, the authenticity and accuracy of information need to be verified, and journalists need to respect the privacy and confidentiality of sources.

It also stated that journalists need to understand the laws, acts, and policies related to the scope of their duties and prioritise the continuous improvement of their journalistic skills.

Meanwhile, Mustapa said journalists should also uphold high values such as transparency, integrity and fairness, which are essential in carrying out their duties.

“The public interest should be prioritised in every reporting, and compliance with the law should be paramount. By adhering to these values, journalists can fulfil their responsibilities with honesty and balance,” he said. -Bernama