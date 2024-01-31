MPN expresses confidence in Sultan Ibrahim to effectively address economic challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Council of Professors (MPN) has expressed confidence in the newly appointed His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim (pix), the 17th King of Malaysia, to effectively address Malaysia’s economic challenges.

Its chairman, Prof Ulung Datuk Dr Shamsul Amri Baharuddin, emphasised that Sultan Ibrahim is perceived as having the ability to provide insightful recommendations, drawing on his understanding of the economy’s demands.

He highlighted His Majesty’s entrepreneurial acumen and proven leadership in Johor, citing achievements like the revival of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project and establishing the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

“Sultan Ibrahim has a keen understanding of the economy’s demands. His Majesty sees and understands what the economy needs so that he will make a few very beneficial suggestions,“ he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s ‘The Nation’ programme today.

Moreover, Shamsul Amri emphasised that Sultan Ibrahim’s entrepreneurial skills could be crucial in developing underdeveloped states, particularly Sabah and Sarawak.

He said focusing on the two states to address poverty and infrastructure issues would be beneficial.

Shamsul Amri also commended Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia, for her educational background and close ties to academicians in the country, hoping that Her Majesty will contribute towards the political, administrative, and governance aspects of general social issues.

The swearing-in ceremony for Sultan Ibrahim took place at Istana Negara today.

Sultan Ibrahim replaced Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, whose five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong ended yesterday. -Bernama