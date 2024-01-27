MPs encouraged to allocate funds to improve internet access in schools: Fahmi

MELAKA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has proposed that Members of Parliament (MPs) who receive allocations from the federal government allocate funds to help improve broadband services in schools within their constituencies.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesperson, said that for example, he allocated around RM1 million to improve broadband services in Lembah Pantai last year.

“(Melaka Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman) Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan brought to my attention the connectivity issues in schools. In my speech earlier, I encouraged MPs to contribute by utilising their allocations to assist schools, particularly secondary schools.

“This includes the installation of internet infrastructure, especially wifi access points, to improve the quality of internet connectivity, particularly for teachers. Let’s initiate this effort in Melaka,” he told reporters at the Jiwa MADANI programme in Kampung Sungai Putat, Ayer Keroh today.

The programme, which began at around 8 am, featured several booths, including registration with the Central Database Hub (PADU), Rahmah Sales and free health checks, all aimed at assisting the local community.

It was enlivened by the presence of about 1,000 residents from the surrounding villages and was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abdul Halim, Melaka State Assembly deputy speaker Kerk Chee Yee and Fairul Nizam.

Elaborating, Fahmi said that improving broadband services in schools does not require high costs, typically ranging from RM30,000 to RM50,000, depending on the structural layout of each building.

“If we wait for allocations (from the Education Ministry), it will take time. Therefore, I think MPs can perhaps identify areas with the most pressing needs, like those with a significant number of B40 students, and give them priority.

“I have discussed this with the Education Minister (Fadhlina Sidek), and she has asked for assistance. So, this is one way for us to address broadband issues in schools,” he said.-Bernama